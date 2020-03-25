Trump boasts U.S. has tested more people for virus than S. Korea

"It's important to remember we've done more tests in eight days than South Korea has done in eight weeks," he repeated. "And our tests are better. They're highly sophisticated. And frankly, I took one. It's not the most pleasant thing in the world. I will tell you that. We're going to have a much simpler test very soon, but we have a really good test, and we've done more in eight days. Nobody knows that. I just heard this number a few minutes ago."