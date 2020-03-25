Go to Contents
07:03 March 25, 2020

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 25.

Korean-language dailies
-- Companies struck by COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- All members of Telegram sex video case to be treated as accomplices (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon vows to stop companies from bankruptcy (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea unveils emergency virus aid package worth over 100 tln won (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 100 tln won to be provided to help firms (Segye Times)
-- 100 tln won in emergency aid to stop bankruptcy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon pledges 100 tln won of emergency funding for virus-stricken business sector (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 3.2 bln won detected in bitcoin account of Telegram sex video case suspect (Hankyoreh)
-- Emergency funding for virus-stricken business sector doubled to 100 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon pledges 100 tln won of emergency funding to stop bankruptcy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon vows 100 tln won of emergency funding (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Name, pic of Telegram trafficker disclosed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea vows 100 tln won rescue package for virus-hit business, financial sectors (Korea Herald)
-- 100 tln won in aid set for economic stimulus (Korea Times)
(END)

