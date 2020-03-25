(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 25)

According to a 2020 white paper from the Justice Ministry on sex crimes, the number of crimes using hidden cams surged from 412 in 2013 to 2,388 in 2018. Response to digital sex crimes needs to be strengthened. But the reality is disappointing. In Korea, possession of child pornography is punishable with up to one year in prison or a fine of 20 million won. This is a slap on the wrist compared to the US (maximum 20 years behind bars). To root out child sex exploitation, sentencing guidelines ought to be set from the standpoint of victims.