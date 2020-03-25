Investor deposits soar amid stock market rout
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's investor deposits at securities firms have increased sharply this month amid a recent market crash, data showed Wednesday.
The amount of retail investors' deposits that can be used to buy stocks came to 39.9 trillion won (US$32.3 billion) as of Monday, up 8.6 trillion won from the end of February, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.
The amount had been on a steady increase this year. Investor deposits rose to 31.2 trillion won in February from 28.7 trillion won in January and 27 trillion won in December.
The recent surge follows a stock market rout that is seen as having prompted individual investors to rush to put their money into brokerages to take the dips.
Battered by the coronavirus outbreak, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has tumbled 32.5 percent this year as of Monday, with the index for the tech-laden secondary market also plunging 33.8 percent.
Bolstered by government measures to prop up reeling businesses and the volatile financial market, the KOSPI rose 8 percent Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the amount of outstanding margin loans, or loans that retail investors take out from brokerages for stock investment, fell below the 7 trillion won mark Monday, the lowest level in more than three years.
