Olympic postponement gives S. Korean baseball league breathing room

If the new season does begin April 21 as the KBO hopes, the league will have lost 20 days worth of games at the start. In a normal setting, with the March 28 Opening Day and the Olympic break, the KBO was bracing for a mid-November finish. And even though the season will be pushed back by about a month because of the virus, the KBO may still be able to play 144 games and end around mid-November, thanks to the elimination of the Olympic hiatus.