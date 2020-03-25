Go to Contents
Samsung to temporarily shut down its Brazil stores over novel coronavirus

10:01 March 25, 2020

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest smartphone and TV vendor, said Wednesday it has decided to temporarily shut down its stores in Brazil to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Samsung said all of its stores in Brazil will be closed until further notice, adding that consumers should purchase their products online.

The move follows its decision to suspend operations of its manufacturing plant in Manaus, Amazonas, in northern Brazil from Tuesday to Sunday.

Samsung has already shut down some of its manufacturing facilities around the globe, including a smartphone plant in India and a TV factory in Slovakia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Samsung announced that it will close all of its stores in the United States and Canada due to the novel coronavirus.

This undated photo shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s plant in Manaus, Amazonas, in northern Brazil. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

