S. Korea to recall defective cotton masks from market on safety issues
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will recall some cotton masks due to safety issues amid the soaring demand for sanitary items during the new coronavirus outbreak.
South Korea decided to recall two brands of cotton-based protective masks as they failed to meet safety standards in chemical usages, according to the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards.
The agency said it will post details of the recall on its website Thursday.
The announcement came after South Korea carried out investigations on 49 cotton masks currently being sold in the market this month.
The demand for such masks has been increasing in South Korea as a rising number of people opted to purchase them as alternatives for disposable protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, South Korea adopted a de facto rationing scheme system for disposable masks, in which people can purchase two face masks per week from pharmacies on designated days of the week depending on their year of birth due to the supply shortages.
South Korea said it will continue to carry out investigations on the safety of protective masks.
South Korea had added 100 more cases of novel virus infections as of Tuesday, bringing up the total to 9,137.
