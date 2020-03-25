S. Korea reports 100 new virus cases, total now at 9,137
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, up from 76 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 9,137.
The 100 new cases, which were detected Tuesday, marked the 14th consecutive day that there were 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by six to 126.
Of the new infections, 34 were imported cases, with the total number reaching 101.
Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the two epicenters of the virus outbreak, reported 14 and five new cases, respectively.
Other major provinces and cities have also reported some infections, with Seoul reporting 13 additional cases.
South Korea began implementing stricter rules on social distancing Sunday to slow the coronavirus pandemic that emerged in China late last year.
Citizens are strongly urged to stay at home, except for essential needs or jobs, with the government also restricting religious gatherings, indoor sports activities and attendance at night clubs and other entertainment venues.
South Korea has enforced a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms, in an effort to contain imported virus cases. The stricter measure is widely expected to apply to passengers from the United States, possibly from Friday, with cases in the U.S. exploding to 50,000.
