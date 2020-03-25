Competition for Olympic spots on hold for S. Korean LPGA golfers

The decision, jointly reached by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo's organizing committee late Tuesday, will resonate on different levels for a handful of South Korean Olympic hopefuls in women's golf. Those who were on a roll to start the season will likely feel frustrated to be stopped in their tracks. There were others who haven't even played a tournament this year, with the global coronavirus outbreak throwing the LPGA calendar upside down. They likely won't mind having an extra year or so to get their game together again for the Olympics.

