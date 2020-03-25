Chinese warplane briefly enters Korea's air defense zone twice: JCS
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- A Chinese military plane entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) Wednesday, prompting the Air Force to deploy its fighters to drive it out, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
The Chinese plane, presumed to be a Y-9 surveillance aircraft, first entered the zone at around 10:06 a.m. from the southeastern side of South Korea's southern island of Jeju and stayed there for about 17 minutes, JCS officials said.
About 1 1/2 hours later, the plane reentered the zone and stayed for around 18 minutes, they said.
"Before the first entry, the Chinese side identified itself as a warplane carrying out normal military operations," a JCS officer said, adding that the South Korean military made "appropriate tactical responses in accordance with the related manual."
Chinese warplanes entered KADIZ more than 25 times in 2019 alone, officials said.
Air defense identification zones are not territorial airspace and are not bound by international law. But a foreign warplane is supposed to make prior notification before approaching them, in line with international customs to prevent accidental clashes, among others.
