Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Olympics #coronavirus

No requalifying for S. Korean athletes for postponed Tokyo Games: Olympic committee

15:33 March 25, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean athletes who've already qualified for the Tokyo Summer Games won't have to do so again, even though the competition has been postponed, their national Olympic committee said Wednesday.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) said International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach assured leaders of national Olympic bodies last week that athletes would not be required to requalify even if the Olympics were rescheduled.

This EPA photo from March 23, 2020, shows the emblem for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Yonhap)

Faced with the global coronavirus pandemic, the IOC and Tokyo's organizers agreed on Tuesday to move the Olympics to beyond 2020 but no later than summer of 2021.

The status of athletes and teams that have already secured their Olympic places was among the many questions that weren't immediately answered. By the IOC's estimate, 57 percent of athletes have qualified.

The remaining 43 percent includes athletes in judo, wrestling, fencing, badminton, swimming and athletics, among others. Their qualifying events have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KSOC said South Korea had secured 157 places for the Olympics as of March 10, with hopes of winning up to 60 more. The 157 includes 24 for baseball, 18 for men's football and 12 for women's volleyball -- sports where athletes who helped the country qualify for the Olympics won't necessarily compete in the Olympics.

The IOC will be working with international federations of Olympic sports to determine new qualifying procedures.

In this file photo from March 19, 2020, Lee Kee-heung (R), head of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee and an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, takes part in a videoconference with the IOC from his office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK