S. Korean Olympic body respects decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Olympic body said Wednesday it respects the recent decision to reschedule the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in light of the global coronavirus outbreak.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSCO) hailed the move by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo on Tuesday to postpone the July 24-Aug. 9 Games to 2021 in order to protect the health and safety of athletes, Olympic stakeholders and the international community.
"We expect this postponement to provide fair opportunities for all participating athletes," the KSOC said in a statement. "We'll continue to cooperate with the IOC and Tokyo's organizing committee to ensure that the Olympic Games will take place in a safe environment for everyone."
The KSOC added it would keep its athletes up to date on developments regarding the new schedule and qualifying procedures. The KSOC will form a joint task force with the Sports Ministry to better prepare for the rescheduled Olympics and help athletes with their new training programs.
