(LEAD) Moon to share S. Korea's coronavirus experience in G-20 summit
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will brief global leaders on his country's "effective" response to the novel coronavirus when they hold a special teleconference this week, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.
The Group of 20 (G-20) major economies are scheduled to open the session at 9 p.m. Thursday (Seoul time) for discussions on COVID-19 following Moon's proposal during his phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month.
High on the agenda are ways to strengthen international cooperation in the health care and quarantine sectors and minimize the economic fallout of the pandemic, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan.
Moon, in particular, plans to "share the experience of South Korea responding effectively to COVID-19 with the international community," he said in a press statement.
The president is to introduce the country's measures including swift and transparent information provision to the public, self-diagnosis smartphone apps and the people's voluntary participation in the campaign against the viral disease, he added.
Moon will then talk about his administration's steps to support businesses and vulnerable households directly hit by the pandemic.
"Second, he plans to stress the need for essential economic exchanges," despite overseas travel restrictions globally in place, Yoon said.
For the rapid recovery of the world economy, Moon believes, it's important to "maintain the indispensable flow of country-to-country economic exchanges." The president has repeatedly suggested exceptions to an entry ban for business people with government-endorsed health certificates.
Meanwhile, the G-20 leaders plan to issue a joint declaration on international cooperation against COVID-19, Yoon said.
Saudi Arabia will chair the videoconference as it holds this year's G-20 presidency. South Korea has reported a drop in the number of daily coronavirus infections over the past several days amid a steady increase in the number of fully cured patients. It is widely recognized for its early "testing, tracing and treatment" in the anti-virus war.
