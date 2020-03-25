S. Korea, Laos likely to resume bilateral flight service soon: embassy
HANOI, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday Laos Airlines is expected to restart commercial flight service to Incheon International Airport next month.
According to South Korea's Embassy in Laos, Lao Airlines, the national airline of the Southeast Asian nation, agreed during recent consultations to operate one flight per week between Vientiane and Incheon.
The flight service would be able to begin as early as on April 1, it added.
The airliner suspended its direct flight service to and from Incheon in late February amid concern about the spread of COVID-19.
Travelers have since had to transfer either in Bangkok or the Chinese city of Guangzhou.
