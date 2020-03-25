Go to Contents
USFK declares public health emergency over coronavirus

20:19 March 25, 2020

SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Robert Abrams declared a public health emergency on Wednesday as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus, his office said.

The declaration came in accordance with the U.S. State Department's issuance of a global level 4 travel advisory and USFK installations' increased exposure to COVID-19, according to USFK.

The decision, however, does not induce changes in any of the preventive measures being taken, it said, adding that the call will remain in effect through April 23, unless it is renewed or terminated sooner by the commander.

As of Wednesday, USFK had reported a total of 10 confirmed virus cases.

