Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to inject 100 tln won into coronavirus-hit business sectors (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Massive layoffs at small, medium-sized companies likely due to virus impact (Kookmin Daily)

-- Telegram sex offender makes no apology to victims (Donga llbo)

-- Small businesses complain about submitting many documents for emergency loans amid virus woes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- All passengers from U.S. subject to 2-week self-quarantine from Friday (Segye Times)

-- Conglomerates also mull offering voluntary retirement programs due to virus impact (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't also considers beginning of spring semester online next month (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't considers beginning of spring semester both online and offline next month (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't considers beginning of spring semester online amid virus fears (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Conglomerates consider voluntary retirement programs due to virus impact (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung heir apparent says innovation is key to survive 'unprecedented' virus impact (Korea Economic Daily)

