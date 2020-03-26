Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Cheonan sinking #Navy

S. Korea marks 10th anniversary of Cheonan sinking

09:16 March 26, 2020

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was to hold a ceremony Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of North Korea's deadly sinking of a South Korean warship, the Navy said.

The warship Cheonan went down near the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, on March 26, 2010, killing 46 sailors. After an international probe, the South concluded the sinking was caused by a torpedo attack by a North Korean submarine.

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo was to preside over the memorial ceremony at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul. Also in attendance will be survivors and the bereaved families of the fallen sailors.

The Navy said the event will be held in a scaled-back manner with tightened quarantine measures due to the new coronavirus.

Sailors aboard the 2nd Naval Fleet's patrol ship Hwang Do-hyeon offer flowers to the waters off the northern border island of Baeknyeong on March 23, 2020, to honor 46 soldiers who were killed in North Korea's submarine torpedoing of the South Korean Cheonan warship on March 26, 2010, in this photo provided by the Navy. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK