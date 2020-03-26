Moon asks opposition party leader to present details of relief fund offer
11:40 March 26, 2020
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in wants South Korea's main opposition party to provide specifics for its massive emergency relief fund offer, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Hwang Kyo-ahn has publicly suggested that the government inject 40 trillion won (US$32.5 billion) won of rescue funding to deal with COVID-19, in addition to the government's current anti-virus program.
Moon said he's willing to "consider" it if Hwang presents a "more detailed" description of how it would be financed and work, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok told reporters.
