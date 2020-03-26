Go to Contents
Moon discusses coronavirus issue with Canadian prime minister

11:47 March 26, 2020

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday over the coronavirus pandemic, Cheong Wa Dae said.

It came hours ahead of the G-20 emergency video summit on a coordinated global response to the issue.

Cheong Wa Dae said it would make public details of the phone talks later.

Both Moon and Trudeau are scheduled to join the G-20 session that begins at 9 p.m. (Seoul time).

It was the latest call in Moon's summit diplomacy conducted via phone as part of the response to the virus.

Earlier this month, he talked with U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of France, Sweden, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2020, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

