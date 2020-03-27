Korean-language dailies

-- BOK vows 'unrestrained liquidity' to stabilize finances (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Police secure info on majority of members on mobile sex crime chat room (Kookmin Daily)

-- Chaos reported in distribution of emergency fund aid for small biz owners (Donga llbo)

-- In Korean quantitative easing, BOK to offer unlimited liquidity for 3 months (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Coronavirus black hole' overshadows race for general elections (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to provide 1 tln won in emergency aid for companies (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 97-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- BOK vows unlimited liquidity for 3 months (Hankyoreh)

-- Long delay in corporate rush for emergency gov't lending (Hankook Ilbo)

-- BOK vows unlimited takeover of repurchase agreements (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- BOK vows unlimited liquidity for 3 months in 'Korean quantitative easing' (Korea Economic Daily)

