(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 27)

The Korean version of quantitative easing is seen as a no-holds-bar approach toward regaining economic and financial stability. Some critics may denounce the central bank for taking a reckless and risky step by printing money to calm down market jitters. They have already criticized the Moon administration for mobilizing an astronomical amount of taxpayers' money for the rescue package at the sacrifice of fiscal health. Opposition politicians have also accused the government of using "helicopter money" for populist purposes ahead of the April 15 general election.