Chartered flight carrying S. Korean citizens departs from virus-hit Peru
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean government-arranged chartered flight with some 200 people aboard has departed for Seoul from the new coronavirus-hit Peru, the foreign ministry said Friday.
The flight chartered from the Mexican airline, Aeromexico, took off from Lima at 4:11 p.m. Thursday (Lima time). It is set to make a stopover in the Mexican border city of Tijuana at night and arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Saturday morning.
The passengers, including tourists and workers of Seoul's overseas aid agency, the Korea International Cooperation Agency, had been stranded due to the Peruvian government's border closures aimed at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, the South Korean Embassy in Peru used a local flight and seven buses to help its citizens scattered across 14 regions, including Cuzco, gather at the airport in the Peruvian capital.
The Korean government has thus far run special flights to help evacuate citizens and their family members from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, a cruise ship off Yokohama near Tokyo and most recently from Tehran.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)