USFK member tests positive for coronavirus, total at 11
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has reported an additional coronavirus case, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 11.
The latest case took place at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, USFK said in its Facebook post late Thursday, adding that contact tracing and a thorough cleansing are under way.
Other details, such as the identity of the patient, are not immediately available.
USFK remains at a level of "high" risk across the peninsula and is implementing diverse control measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams also declared a public health emergency, which was meant to ensure commanders' authorities to issue related guidance and enforce compliance, according to his office.
