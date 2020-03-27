Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #USFK #coronavirus

USFK member tests positive for coronavirus, total at 11

07:58 March 27, 2020

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has reported an additional coronavirus case, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 11.

The latest case took place at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, USFK said in its Facebook post late Thursday, adding that contact tracing and a thorough cleansing are under way.

Other details, such as the identity of the patient, are not immediately available.

USFK remains at a level of "high" risk across the peninsula and is implementing diverse control measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams also declared a public health emergency, which was meant to ensure commanders' authorities to issue related guidance and enforce compliance, according to his office.

A military guard at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, checks the temperature of a driver to screen entrants to the compound for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 28, 2020, in the photo provided by United States Forces Korea. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK