(LEAD) Female U.S. soldier at Camp Humphreys tests positive for coronavirus, total at 11
(ATTN: RECASTS title, lead; ADDS more details in paras 2-4)
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- A female American soldier stationed at the U.S. Forces Korea's Pyeongtaek garrison tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of USFK-related infections to 11, the military said Friday.
The soldier at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, was the second U.S. service member stationed in South Korea to contract the COVID-19 virus.
She is currently in isolation at a barracks inside the camp designed to house the new coronavirus patients, USFK said, adding that the soldier last reported for work and visited various locations in the compound on Thursday.
"USFK is actively conducting contact tracing to determine whether anyone else may have been exposed, and is thoroughly cleaning all the known locations she's visited in the last 48 hours," USFK said in a release.
USFK remains at a level of "high" risk across the peninsula and is implementing diverse control measures to stop the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, USFK Commander Gen. Robert Abrams also declared a public health emergency, which was meant to ensure commanders' authorities to issue related guidance and enforce compliance, according to his office.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)