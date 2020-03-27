Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG #coronavirus

LG Electronics to shutter U.S. washing machine plant over COVID-19

09:23 March 27, 2020

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean home appliance maker, said Friday it will temporarily shut down its washing machine plant in the United States for two weeks due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

LG said its plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, will suspend operations from Monday to April 12. The plant produces 100,000 washing machines a month and employs some 600 workers.

Like other companies around the globe, LG has been dealing with production disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

LG recently decided to shut down its factories in India until April 14 following the local government's orders over the COVID-19 outbreak.

This undated photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. shows the company's washing machine plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK