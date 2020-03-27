Box office records slight rebound in daily moviegoers
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The virus-hit South Korean box office saw a slight rebound from record-low daily audience numbers earlier this week thanks to Hollywood releases, data showed Friday.
According to the data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), 25,873 people went to cinemas on Monday, the lowest daily number since 2004, when KOFIC started to compile box office statistics. The daily audience figure remained low at 25,902 the following day.
On Wednesday, however, the number of moviegoers jumped to 62,021, the highest weekday total since March 6, when 68,790 people went to theaters.
The American romantic musical "La La Land" (2016), which returned to South Korean screens on Wednesday, topped the box office with nearly 10,000 people.
Horror film "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" and Oscar-winning biographical drama "Judy," both of which premiered on the day, came in next.
But Thursday's box office backtracked again to a daily total of 40,183, with "Judy" and horror movie "The Invisible Man" on top.
Against this backdrop, South Korea's leading multiplexes are moving to shut down their theaters.
CGV, the theater operating affiliate of Korean entertainment giant CJ Group, will close 30 percent of its 116 cinemas this weekend as part of its self-help efforts to tackle sluggish business.
Megabox, which has 44 theaters across South Korea, decided to suspend the operation of 10 theaters for the month of April.
