Daegu reports another cluster infection at hospital
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- A new cluster of novel coronavirus infections has been reported at a hospital in the southeastern city of Daegu that shared a building with a virus-hit nursing home, the local health agency said Friday.
A total of 52 people, including 50 patients, at the general hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials from Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak here.
Three showed symptoms last week, with one of them testing positive.
Authorities said 49 others from the hospital are awaiting their virus test results, raising concerns that more cases may be confirmed.
The new cluster of infections came after Daesil Nursing Hospital, located on different floors of the same building, reported infections last week. As of Thursday, there were 78 cases from the nursing hospital.
South Korea detected 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, down from 104 new cases a day earlier.
Of the 9,332 coronavirus infections confirmed since mid-January, nearly 70 percent have been reported in Daegu, which has a population of 2.5 million and is country's fourth-largest city.
