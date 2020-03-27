Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
March 20 -- N.K. leader oversees artillery fire competition
21 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS
-- N.K. says its parliament will hold plenary session April 10
22 -- N.K. says leader Kim Jong-un oversaw test of newly developed tactical guided weapon
-- N.K. leader Kim's sister says Trump sent letter to Kim offering help on virus outbreak
23 -- Trump says U.S. is open to helping N. Korea, Iran fight new coronavirus
25 -- Pompeo calls on G-7 to continue pressure on N. Korea
26 -- Pompeo suggests N. Korea has not responded to U.S. offer to help with virus
(END)