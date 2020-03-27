Foreigners extend selling streak to 17th straight session amid market advance
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors continued to sell local stocks for a 17th consecutive session on fears of the new coronavirus' economic impact, data showed Friday.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 372.2 billion won (US$307.3 million) worth of local stocks on Friday.
Foreigners' daily selling volume narrowed from the previous session's 530.6 billion won, however, as optimism grew over the U.S. government's US$2.2 trillion stimulus package.
Since March 5, foreigners have net sold a combined 11.1 trillion won in stocks amid an extended market rout sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. relief plan won the Senate's approval earlier this week and is expected to pass the House of Representatives on Friday (local time).
Taking a cue from positive leads in the United States, South Korea's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.87 percent to finish at 1,717.73 points.
