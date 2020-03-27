Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea again urges social distancing, strict self-isolation amid steady rise in virus cases
SEOUL -- South Korea once again urged people to stay home, avoid mass gatherings over the weekend and comply with self-isolation rules if they returned from abroad, as COVID-19 clusters continued to emerge amid a rise in imported coronavirus cases.
The 91 new cases, which were detected Thursday and down from 104 new cases Wednesday, marked the 16th consecutive day there were around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon stresses patriotism in fighting coronavirus in honor of fallen heroes in Yellow Sea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in pledged his unwavering will to overcome the new coronavirus on Friday while honoring patriotic servicemen who sacrificed their lives to defend the Yellow Sea during maritime battles against North Korea.
Attending a ceremony to mark the fifth Yellow Sea Defense Day, Moon said that South Korea needs patriotism, as demonstrated by fallen heroes, more than ever in its fight against the COVID-19 crisis.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Daegu reports another cluster infection at hospital
SEOUL -- A new cluster of novel coronavirus infections has been reported at a hospital in the southeastern city of Daegu that shared a building with a virus-hit nursing home, the local health agency said Friday.
A total of 62 people, including 61 patients at Miju Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials from Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak here. The hospital houses 350 patients and staff.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up almost 2 pct on stimulus hopes, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose nearly 2 percent on Friday as investors bet on stimulus measures around the globe to tackle the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 31.49 points, or 1.87 percent, to close at 1,717.73, rebounding from a 1.09 percent drop in the previous session.
-----------------
(3rd LD) USFK reports 2 more coronavirus cases, Camp Humphreys under partial lockdown
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea reported two additional cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of infections among its population to 12 and enforced a partial lockdown of the Pyeongtaek garrison.
The latest patients are a female American soldier stationed at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, and an American civilian contractor who also works at the garrison, according to the military.
-----------------
Foreigners extend selling streak to 17th straight session amid market advance
SEOUL -- Foreign investors continued to sell local stocks for a 17th consecutive session on fears of the new coronavirus' economic impact, data showed Friday.
Offshore investors offloaded a net 372.2 billion won (US$307.3 million) worth of local stocks on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Foreign ministry voices regret over Japan's extension of entry restrictions on S. Korean visitors
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry voiced regret Friday over Japan's decision to extend entry restrictions on visitors from South Korea for another month over new coronavirus concerns, an official said, calling for the prompt lifting of the measure.
On March 9, Tokyo started asking visitors from Korea to stay at designated facilities for two weeks and suspended a 90-day visa-free entry program for South Koreans. In response, Seoul tightened quarantine procedures on visitors from Japan and halted its own visa-waiver program for Japanese people.
