Lithuania seeks S. Korea's help in anti-virus efforts: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Friday his country hopes to learn from South Korea's fight against the novel coronavirus, holding a phone conversation with President Moon Jae-in, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
In the 20-minute talks, made at Nauseda's request, they exchanged views on ways for cooperation in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Nauseda said his government wants to establish "consultation channels" between the health authorities and experts of the two sides, Cheong Wa Dae said.
He also "showed his interest" in the purchase of South Korea's testing kits and medical goods, it added.
Moon said South Korea would actively consider providing surplus equipment, saying international cooperation and solidarity are needed more than at any other time in the face of the pandemic.
He affirmed Seoul's plan to share its experience and clinical data, accumulated in the process of handling the virus, with the international community. South Korea experienced a period of sharp increase in cases earlier than Europe, he noted.
During the Group of 20 (G-20) virtual summit on Thursday, Moon said, participating leaders agreed in principle on how to facilitate global trade without causing unnecessary setbacks to moves across orders and trade.
Nauseda recalled his private trip to South Korea in October last year and said he would like to visit here again. The two nations established bilateral diplomatic ties in 1991.
