-- People applying for unemployment benefits concerned about whether they can find jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling Party pushing for anti-disaster relief fund for 25 mln people (Kookmin Daily)

-- Votes of April 15 general elections expected to be counted by people, not machine due to long ballot papers (Donga llbo)

-- 1 out of 3 candidates for April 15 general elections have criminal records (Segye Times)

-- Ahead of elections, ruling party says S. Korea is a model in fighting coronavirus; opposition party calls for public judgment for government's economic mismanagement (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean employees in the U.S. Forces Korea face furloughs, beginning April 1 (Hankyoreh)

-- Shincheonji Church of Jesus, minor religious sect, has manuals to cope with anti-Shincheonji movement (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Javits Convention Center, venue of annual New York Auto Show, is being transformed into a temporary hospital complex to treat coronavirus patients; New York is paralyzed (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Won-tae scored big win against his elder sister in feud over group's managerial control (Korea Economic Daily)


