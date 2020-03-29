N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS
06:41 March 29, 2020
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Sunday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
Other details were not immediately available, including how many and what type of projectiles were launched.
It marked the fourth round of such launches this month.
The last round came on March 21, when the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles believed to be its version of the U.S.' Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) from its western county of Sonchon in North Pyongan Province.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)