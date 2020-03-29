S. Korea reports 105 new virus cases, total now at 9,583
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 105 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the nation's total infections to 9,583, the public health agency said.
The death toll rose by eight to 152, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea's southeastern city of Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province -- the nation's two worst-affected regions -- reported 25 of the 105 new cases.
An additional 222 patients have been released following full recovery, bringing the number of total cured people to 5,033, the KCDC said.
South Korea has strengthened social distancing through April 5 to contain the spread of the virus that emerged in China late last year.
The government asked people to stay at home and refrain from activities that could cause close contact in enclosed places, such as religious gatherings and indoor sports activities.
South Korea has enforced a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms, in an effort to contain imported virus cases.
