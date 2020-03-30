N. Korea says it tested 'super-large' multiple rocket launcher
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) – North Korea has tested a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher, state media reported on Monday, a day after South Korea's military said the communist state fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles.
Seoul's military said on Sunday that the missiles were fired from the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, flying 230 kilometers with a maximum altitude of 30 km. The launches marked the latest in a series of weapons test or artillery firing drills the north has conducted this year.
Sunday's test was aimed to "verify strategic and technical characteristics of a super-large multiple rocket launcher once again," according to the Rodong Sinmun, the North's official newspaper. "The test-firing was successfully carried out."
The paper did not mention whether leader Kim Jong-un had observed the launch, nor did it elaborate on other details on the weapon and place where the test was conducted.
North Korea has carried out a series of weapons tests and artillery firing exercises this year. Except for small artillery firing drills, Sunday's launch marked the North's fourth major weapons test this month.
It also came about a week after the North test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles. The North said leader Kim had observed the demonstration fire of a newly-developed "tactical guided weapon."
Watchers say the North's recent military moves appear to be primarily aimed at strengthening his grip on power amid fears of the spread of the new coronavirus and economic difficulties caused by the prolonged international sanctions regime.
