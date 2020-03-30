S. Korea reports 78 new virus cases, total now at 9,661
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, down from 105 new cases a day earlier, bringing the nation's total infections to 9,661.
The 78 new cases of COVID-19, detected Sunday, marked the 18th consecutive day that new infections hovered around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by six to 158.
Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-affected regions, reported 14 and 11 new cases, respectively, the KCDC said.
Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with 31 additional cases in Seoul and the surrounding region.
The country also detected 13 cases coming from overseas.
The government earlier said starting Wednesday, it will enforce a two-week mandatory quarantine on all entrants from overseas in a drastic move to curb a steady rise in imported cases.
Under the new measure, all arrivals to the country regardless of nationality are required to stay in isolation for 14 days. Visitors without local addresses are to stay in government-designated facilities at their own expense.
South Korea is already enforcing both a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms. Entrants from the United States have also been required to self-isolate at home for two weeks.
