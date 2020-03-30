(2nd LD) New infections again slide, but Seoul still on alert over clusters, imported cases
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea saw a slight decline in new coronavirus cases Monday, but cluster infections in Seoul and the surrounding area continued to emerge, coupled with a rise in cases involving arrivals from overseas.
The 78 new COVID-19 cases, detected Sunday and down from 105 new cases a day earlier, marked the 18th consecutive day that new infections have hovered around 100 or fewer additional cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The death toll rose by six to 158.
South Korea's health authorities once again stressed a "no-tolerance" policy in dealing with violators of the two-week self-isolation, adding that Korean nationals will face lawsuits and foreigners will be expelled.
Starting Wednesday, the country will enforce a two-week mandatory quarantine on all entrants from overseas in a drastic move to curb a steady rise in imported cases.
Under the new measure, all arrivals to the country regardless of nationality are required to stay in isolation for 14 days. Visitors without local addresses are to stay in government-designated facilities at their own expense.
South Korea has been already enforcing both a two-week quarantine period and virus tests for all long-term arrivals from Europe, regardless of symptoms. Entrants from the United States have also been required to self-isolate at home for two weeks.
Foreigners who do not follow the self-quarantine rules without a valid reason will be immediately deported, health authorities said.
"Foreigners who leave their homes without notification will immediately be deported," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip told reporters.
The measure came after a British national in his 30s violated self-isolation rules and walked around the streets of Suwon, just south of Seoul, after taking the COVID-19 test.
The justice ministry said it is conducting an investigation to decide whether to deport him.
Of the 78 new cases reported Monday, 29 were imported cases, the KCDC said.
Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, the nation's two worst-affected regions, reported 14 and 11 new cases, respectively, the KCDC said.
Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with 31 additional cases in Seoul and the surrounding region.
Seoul reported 16 new cases, partly due to mass infections at a church in the Guro district that has emerged as a new hot spot of infections in the capital city.
The Seoul city government said at least 22 COVID-19 patients have been linked to the church as of Sunday.
Kim also urged people to practice social distancing through April 5 to contain the spread of the virus.
Citizens are strongly urged to stay home, except for essential needs or jobs. The government has restricted religious gatherings, indoor sports activities, and visits to nightclubs and other entertainment venues in a bid to stem small-scale cluster infections.
The government said it is preparing "everyday life quarantine" guidelines for people to carry out steps as part of their routines as authorities brace for a prolonged pandemic.
The guidelines are aimed at quarantining in a way that allows social and economic activities to continue.
The government also said it will form a body involving experts within this week to discuss quarantine measures that can be taken in everyday life.
Amid concerns over infection in communities, the education ministry is likely to announce a further extension of school breaks Tuesday at the earliest.
The new school year for child care centers, kindergartens and schools across the country usually begins in early March, but the date has been tentatively postponed to next Monday.
The ministry is weighing whether to adopt remote classes for all students next Monday or to start the school year for seniors and other high school students.
So far, 5,228 patients have recovered, and 4,275 are receiving treatment. A total of 372,002 people have tested negative for the virus out of 395,194 people tested since Jan. 3. The virus was first detected in the country on Jan. 20.
