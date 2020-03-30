N. Korea slams Pompeo over remarks on increased pressure
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea lashed out at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday for seeking continued international pressure against the regime while calling for the resumption of dialogue.
In a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North's "new director" in charge of negotiations with the U.S. threatened Pyongyang will take its "own way" amid stalled talks over its nuclear program.
The official accused Pompeo of encouraging other nations to up pressure against North Korea during a press conference on Friday after a video conference among foreign ministers of the U.S.' partner countries.
"The initiative for dialogue that the U.S. has proposed to earn time and create environments favorable for its president was seriously damaged," the statement read. "His words led us to lose will for dialogue for sure again."
The director then warned the U.S. not to provoke the North, which would only to lead to adverse consequences.
