S. Korea reports 7 more African swine fever cases in wild boars
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday reported seven new cases of African swine fever (ASF) in wild boars found dead near the inter-Korean border.
The discoveries, made in the eastern county of Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, increased the number of infections in wild boars to 467, according to the state-run National Institute of Environmental Research.
South Korea confirmed its first-ever outbreak of the animal disease in September last year. Although no additional ASF cases on farms have been reported since early October, authorities continue to discover dead wild boars carrying the disease, mostly in border areas.
North Korea reported its first outbreak of ASF at a pig farm near its border with China in May last year.
Different from other animal diseases, which are airbourne, African swine fever spreads through direct contact with infected animals or their remains, according to experts.
