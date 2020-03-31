Go to Contents
06:54 March 31, 2020

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to provide country's first financial relief package amid growing virus fallout (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 47 pct of S. Koreans overseas cannot vote in April general election over virus-caused procedural disruption (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to provide financial relief package to low-income families in May amid virus woes (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to provide financial relief package up to 1 mln won to low-income families from May (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to provide financial relief package to 14 mln low-income households (Segye Times)
-- 7,000 incoming passengers subject to 2-week quarantine on daily basis from April (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Specific standards yet to be decided to deliver emergency relief package (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to provide country's first financial relief package amid growing virus fallout (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to provide financial relief package to 14 mln low-income households (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to provide financial relief package up to 1 mln won to 14 mln low-income households (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to provide financial relief package worth 9 tln won for low-income households (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Payment plan will give funds to 14 million households (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul hopes to soften economic impact of virus with financial subsidy (Korea Herald)
-- Households to get up to W1 mil. in relief funds (Korea Times)
(END)

