Korea's industrial output falls sharply in Feb. on virus fallout
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overall industrial output plunged 3.5 percent in February from a month earlier, snapping the four straight months of on-month growth due to the economic fallout from the spread of the new coronavirus, data showed Tuesday.
The on-month drop marks the sharpest decline since February 2011, when the output dipped 3.7 percent, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The country's production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries also fell 3.8 percent in February from a month earlier, marking the sharpest fall since December 2008, the data showed.
