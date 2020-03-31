Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus #new school year

S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus

09:00 March 31, 2020

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will begin the new school year with online classes on April 9 following repeated delays due to the novel coronavirus, the prime minister said Tuesday.

The unprecedented move to introduce online classes will be applied step by step to schools, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said, without elaborating.

The new school year here usually starts in March, but the country has postponed it three times by five weeks to this coming Monday over concerns that schools are vulnerable to cluster infections of COVID-19.

"The government judged that it is reasonable to begin the new school year step by step starting on April 9 to take into account preparation situations and help students adapt (to online classes)," Chung said at a pan-government meeting on virus responses.

Calling for thorough preparations, the prime minister said all students should be granted computer access and connection to the internet.

Chung also hinted at the possibility that the state college entrance exam set for Nov. 19 will be delayed.

S. Korea to begin new school year with online classes on April 9 amid virus - 1

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK