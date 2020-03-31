Hyundai to set up innovation center in Singapore
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Tuesday it will set up an innovation lab in Singapore to explore new mobility business opportunities.
The Hyundai Mobility Global Innovation Center in Singapore will explore business ideas and technologies to revolutionize a value chain encompassing research and development, business and production for future mobility solutions, Hyundai said in a statement.
The center "will be a test bed to explore and validate the future Hyundai is envisioning. Combining Hyundai's innovative spirit and Singapore's fertile atmosphere, we will develop groundbreaking businesses and future technologies," Hyundai Motor President Seo Bo-shin said in the statement.
The company didn't provide the value of its investment in the center.
With the latest lab in Singapore, Hyundai will expand its global innovation network to Southeast Asia, with hubs already established in South Korea, the United States, Israel, Germany and China.
The Singapore lab also will test a service using multiple modes of transport, as well as on-demand shuttle and last-mile mobility via e-scooter. In addition, Hyundai will review a potential collaboration on a pilot study for Singapore's Smart City project, it said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)