King Sejong Institute to launch online classes from April
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- King Sejong Institute, the state-run Korean culture and language education center, will start online classes next month amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, its operator said Tuesday.
The King Sejong Institute Foundation said it has developed the online lecture service platform, which will go into operation on Wednesday. Users can access the site through personal computers and smartphones.
All King Sejong Institutes across the world can open a new class and broadcast lectures on the platform for their students, with additional functions like roll call and live Q&A sessions.
More than half of 180 King Sejong Institutes in 60 countries have closed due to the spread of COVID-19.
The foundation said it hopes that the online classes will give students of King Sejong Institute a chance to continue learning the Korean language despite the coronavirus epidemic.
