China donates additional 1 mln masks to S. Korea: Red Cross

16:01 March 31, 2020

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- China has donated 1 million more surgical masks to help South Korea cope with the coronavirus outbreak, the Red Cross said Tuesday.

The masks arrived here on March 23 and have since been sent to regional Red Cross offices, hospitals and other agencies. They will be distributed to vulnerable families, migrant laborers and medical workers, the Red Cross said.

The shipment represents a second batch of relief items from China. China earlier provided South Korea with 1 million medical masks, 100,000 N95 respirator masks and 10,000 items of protective clothing.

The new coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, has hit both countries, with China reporting over 81,500 infections, with more than 3,300 deaths. South Korea's number of confirmed virus cases stands at 9,786, with 162 deaths.

In this photo provided by the Red Cross on March 31, 2020, staff members of the Red Cross pose in front of surgical masks Beijing delivered to Seoul last week as part of relief efforts for the fight against the new coronavirus. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

