BOK's dollar selling, buying on par in Q4
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Tuesday that its selling and buying of the U.S. dollar remained on par in the fourth quarter of the year.
The Bank of Korea (BOK) said it had net sold US$3.8 billion in the first half of 2019, followed by its net selling of $2.87 billion in the third quarter.
The South Korean central bank began releasing such data in March 2019 to help boost the transparency of its market stabilization steps, as opposed to market intervention.
The local currency dipped to as low as 1,222.2 won per dollar in August when the U.S.-China trade dispute was at its peak, but advanced to an average 1,175.57 won per dollar in the fourth quarter.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)