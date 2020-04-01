(2nd LD) USFK begins indefinite furloughs for Korean employees over stalled cost-sharing talks

"The livelihoods of (Korean) workers have been hit hard by the collapse of the talks with the U.S., particularly at a time when it is difficult to find day labor or part-time jobs due to the new coronavirus outbreak. This will also have a clear impact on the local economy around U.S. bases," the union said at the conference held in front of the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.