(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 1)

There was also public uproar over a Korean woman and her mother, living in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, who tested positive after travelling to Jeju Island despite showing symptoms. The daughter recently returned home from the U.S., but travelled to Jeju, ignoring the two-week quarantine rules. In another case, a man with Polish nationality, who is living in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, is also facing punishment for visiting public places although he had been placed under a two-week quarantine after one of his friends he contacted tested positive for the virus. The Polish man also tested positive later and was hospitalized.