Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Wednesday's weather forecast

09:01 April 01, 2020

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/09 Cloudy 0

Incheon 15/08 Cloudy 0

Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 19/07 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/08 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 18/06 Sunny 60

Gangneung 14/10 Sunny 80

Jeonju 18/08 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 18/09 Cloudy 0

Jeju 15/10 Rain 10

Daegu 20/10 Cloudy 10

Busan 18/11 Rain 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK