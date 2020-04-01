Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #films #coronavirus

Number of moviegoers falls to record low in March

09:53 April 01, 2020

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The number of moviegoers in South Korea dropped to a record low last month as more people stayed home over growing fears of the novel coronavirus, data showed Wednesday.

According to the Korean Film Council (KOFIC), just over 1.83 million people went to the movies in March, the lowest for the month since the KOFIC started to compile box-office data in 2004.

A year ago, 14.67 million tickets were sold across the nation, while 7.37 million people saw films in February.

Moreover, the KOFIC data showed that the total revenues of movie theaters reached 15.15 billion won (US$12.42 million) last month, plunging from 126.56 billion won a year earlier.

The monthslong outbreak of COVID-19 in South Korea has kept film buffs away from cinemas.

The downside trend is expected to continue in April as there are no blockbuster movies to be shown this month and some theaters run by multiplex chains like CGV have been closed.

Numerous domestic and international films, including Walt Disney's live action film "Mulan," have had their premieres pushed back because of the virus.

A CGV theater in Myeongdong, central Seoul, is relatively empty on March 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK